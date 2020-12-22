Kent County’s youngest killer tells judge 'I’m ready for something new’

Jamarion Lawhorn was 12 when he killed a 9-year-old boy in Kentwood; he is at a residential treatment facility in Osceola County, but wants to be released.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County’s youngest convicted killer told a judge he is ready to leave a residential treatment facility after his 19th birthday in March and strike out on his own as a free man.

“I just feel like I’m ready for something new,’’ Jamarion Lawhorn said Tuesday during a six-month review hearing in Kent County Circuit Court.

Lawhorn has been held at Evart Youth Academy, formerly the Muskegon River Youth Home, since his conviction in the 2014 stabbing death of nine-year-old Connor Verkerke on a playground in Kentwood. Lawhorn was 12 at the time.

A hearing will be held in March to determine Lawhorn’s fate. Options include discharging him state supervision or continuing state supervision for another two years.

Defense attorney Charles Clapp said he is confident Lawhorn has the maturity and an extensive support network in place to make it on his own.

“He walks free; on his own with all the support systems that have been put in place already,’’ Clapp said.

One option would have him live at the home of Paula Creswell and her husband, who became advocates for Lawhorn after he entered the criminal justice system.

“And the Creswell situation is something that you think can work?’’ Judge Paul Denenfeld asked.

“Oh, yeah. I love her,’’ Lawhorn responded.

Creswell told the judge there are plenty of people in the community willing to help Lawhorn upon his release.

“As far as college, I have friends that are willing to help possibly finance that, if that’s something he’s interested in,’’ she said. “I also have friends that have trade schooling.

“He’ll have opportunity to make a career in whatever area he wants to.’’

Denenfeld on Tuesday gave the green light for Lawhorn to spend time over Christmas with the Creswell family and with Frank Briones, a former juvenile detention worker.

“I continue to be impressed and so pleased about how well you’ve done and are doing,’’ Denenfeld said. “Again, I thank you for your continued outstanding work here.’’

