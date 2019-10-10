GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man found guilty of murdering 31-year-old Ashley Young and dismembering her body will be sentenced Thursday.

Last month, a jury found Jared Chance, 30, guilty of second-degree murder. He was also found guilty of tampering with evidence, mutilation of a dead body and concealing the death of an individual. He faces up to life in prison.

Police say Chance murdered Young in his Grand Rapids apartment last November and then tried to cover it up by dismembering her body. Parts of Young's body are still missing -- meaning investigators cannot be sure of her exact cause of death.

