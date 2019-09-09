GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Accused killer Jared Chance today rejected a plea deal that would have put him in prison for at least 31 years, opting instead to take his chances at trial in the murder and dismemberment of a Kalamazoo County woman.

A plea deal extended Friday required Chance to disclose how 31-year-old Ashley Young died and what happened to the woman’s head, hands and feet.

Grand Rapids police found Young’s torso wrapped in a tarp in the basement of Chance’s rental home on Franklin Street SE on Dec. 2. Her arms and legs were found at Chance's home in a cardboard box with his name and address on it.

With his rejection of the plea deal, jury selection got underway Monday morning in Kent County Circuit Court Judge Mark Trusock’s 11th floor courtroom.

The offer allowed him to plead guilty to second-degree murder. Chance would serve a minimum of 31 years; Trusock would set the maximum term.

Chance, 30, faces multiple charges, including open murder, for the death and dismemberment of Young. The prosecution is asking for a conviction of second-degree murder, which is punishable by a term of years up to life.

He has been locked up since the torso of Ashley Young was found. The Oshtemo Township woman last was seen alive Nov. 29.

A search of the home of Chance's parents on W. 20th Street in Holland turned up a power saw beneath the living room couch. Young's DNA was found on the blade.

James and Barbara Chance each are charged with being an accessory after the fact to a felony, which is punishable by up to five years in prison. They are also charged with perjury, a potential life offense. Trial for the pair is set for October.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.