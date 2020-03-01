PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — A Kentucky man who claims to have killed and skinned four of his neighbors' dogs to make a “doggy coat” has been charged with animal torture.

News outlets report 38-year-old Jonathan D. Watkins was arrested in Floyd County on Dec. 23 after a neighbor called authorities.

A state trooper who responded found Watkins at his home with a knife and what appeared to be blood on his clothing. An arrest citation says Watkins told the trooper he was bloody because he was making a coat from dog skins.

A judge appointed Watkins a public defender at a Dec. 27 hearing and ordered a psychiatric examination.

