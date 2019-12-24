MACON, Ga. — The folks out in Jones County might have a couple of "grinches" on their hands.

A post from the Jones County Sheriff's Office Facebook page says on Monday, deputies issued warrants for Corey Noble and Elizabeth Weil for the theft and destruction of Christmas decorations.

Sheriff Butch Reece says they were allegedly destroying Christmas decorations in people's yards and were arrested for it.

The post says there are more suspects and warrants to be issued in connection to the incident.

The post adds that "Christmas is coming whether they like it or not."

