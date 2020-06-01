GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Juan Sandro Cabrera, 19, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the Feb. 2019 murder of 14-year-old Troy "T.J." Wells.

Wells was shot at least six times in the hallway of the Hampton Inn on Felch Street in Holland Township.

Cabrera was arrested nearly two weeks after the shooting in Watersmeet, Michigan, more than 500 miles from the scene. He was convicted of first-degree, premeditated murder in October.

Cabrera was also sentenced to a minimum of seven years for his gang affiliation, which will run concurrently with his life sentence. Witnesses testified during the murder trial that Cabrera was a member of the Latin Kings gang and posed for a picture holding a rifle the night of the shooting.

RELATED: 'Why would you bring a gun to a hotel party?' | Jury shown footage of Holland Township killing

Witnesses told police there were two parties happening at the hotel the night of the murder. Surveillance video shown during the trial shows that Wells was shot after an argument broke out between him and Julio Palomares, who is also a Latin King.

Cabrera also received a two year sentence for a felony firearm conviction.

RELATED VIDEO:

More stories from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.