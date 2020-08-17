Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case.

HOUSTON — Houston police and Crime Stoppers on Monday released the photo of a man wanted on two counts of indecency with a child.

Juan Ramirez, 68, is accused of performing “indecent sexual acts with a child victim” in the 700 block of Bolling Lane back in January 2018. That’s on Houston’s north side.

Police described Ramirez as a Hispanic male, about five feet five inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

