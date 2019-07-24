GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man serving life for a murder and beheading near Sparta should have had experts testify at a November resentencing hearing, a judge said Wednesday.

Having an expert weigh in is worth the expense, Kent County Circuit Court Judge Curt Benson said in granting a new hearing for Federico Cruz.

“Is he rehabilitated or is Mr. Cruz one of those rare individuals who cannot be rehabilitated,’’ Benson asked. “That is the question that needs to be answered and frankly, cannot be answered without expert testimony."

That testimony will help determine whether Cruz, now 40, should remain locked up for life or be resentenced to a term of years.

“The sentence handed down last November was invalid and I will grant a new sentencing for Cruz,’’ the judge ruled on Wednesday.

The State Appellate Defender Office, which is representing Cruz, filed a motion to correct an invalid sentence.

It says Judge Dennis Leiber, who is now retired, had a bias against Cruz and would not approve funding for an expert witness, such as a psychologist, who could testify on Cruz’s behalf.

State Appellate attorney Erin Van Campen said comments made by Leiber showed “actual bias’’ against Cruz.

“He didn’t say the offense was the worst of the worst, he said Mr. Cruz is the worst of the worst,’’ Van Campen said. “He was not in a position where he could take a step back and truly evaluate Mr. Cruz.’’

The court heard testimony Wednesday from Grand Rapids attorney Andrew Rodenhouse, who represented Cruz at the original resentencing hearing last fall.

He said during a 2018 meeting with Leiber, the judge said he would not approve funding for expert witnesses.

“I was not getting funding; he had already made up his mind,’’ Rodenhouse testified. “He was the worst of the worst and there was no point in giving money out to Federico. He had made his mind up.’’

Rodenhouse said he left the meeting thinking “the fix was in.’’

Kent County Assistant Prosecutor James Benison said Rodenhouse should have pressed the issue, even bringing it to the attention of the prosecutor’s office or asking that Leiber be taken off of the case.

“I’m still flummoxed. Why didn’t you ask that he be recused,’’ Benison asked. “Why didn’t you raise this issue when it could have been resolved at the time?’’

During Cruz’s first resentencing hearing in November, Leiber said the “savage butchery’’ of the crime and a history of antisocial behavior precludes Cruz from ever leaving prison.

His juvenile record and the “outrageous behavior both with regard to the murder and the mutilation’’ justifies life in prison rather than a term of years, Leiber ruled.

Cruz was 16 when he killed 17-year-old David Crawford, severed his head and recorded himself dissecting the head. Cruz said he did it to please Satan.

Rodenhouse argued for a term of years, rather than life in prison. He said Cruz had made strides to better himself while in prison and was remorseful for his crime.

A Kent County jury in 1997 convicted Cruz of first-degree murder for the April 1996 crime. Leiber, who presided over the trial, sentenced Cruz to mandatory life in prison.

That sentence was upended when the U.S. Supreme Court in 2012 struck down mandatory life sentences for juveniles. It said life sentences are still an option, but only under the rarest of circumstances.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office filed motions to impose no parole sentences on 13 defendants serving life terms for murders committed as teens.

