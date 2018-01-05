GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Eric Matthew Will, 35, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for producing child porn. In addition to serving prison time, Will will also have a 20-year term of supervised release and he will be required to register as a sex offender.

The 35-year-old Muskegon man pleaded guilty on Jan. 2, and he admitted that he had created pornographic images and videos of a 14-year-old then sent them to people online. One of the people that Will sent the child porn to was an undercover officer. This ultimately lef to his arrest a few days later.

The U.S. Attorney's Office argued at the sentencing that Will had sexually abused and exploited the child for years. Additionally, Will tried to sell his collection of child porn to the undercover officer for $1,000.

U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney said that this case was the worst he's seen in 20 years on the bench.

The case was a part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.

