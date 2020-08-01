SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. — A Michigan judge has ordered a mental competency evaluation for a man charged in the slaying and mutilation of a man he met through the dating app Grindr.

The Flint Journal reports that the judge issued the order during a hearing Wednesday in Corunna.

The 50-year-old defendant, Mark Latunski, attended the hearing via a video feed. He was arraigned Dec. 30 on open murder and disinterment and mutilation of a body charges in the killing of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon.

Authorities say Latunski admitted to stabbing Bacon, slitting his throat and eating parts of his body.

Latunski's lawyer is pursuing an insanity defense and requested the exams.

Previous court records show the naked body of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon was found Dec. 28 hanging from the ceiling of Latunski’s Bennington Township home. The records show Latunski admitted to stabbing Bacon in the back, slitting his throat and eating parts of his victim.

According to Bacon's roommate, the 25-year-old was going to see a man he met on a dating app.

