Jury finds driver accused in deadly Ionia Co. bicycle crash guilty on all 15 charges

Mandy Benn was found guilty by a jury on 15 charges, including two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Edward Erikson and Michael Salhaney.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — The trial for an Ionia County woman accused of killing two bicyclists and seriously injuring three others came to an end Friday as a jury found Mandy Benn guilty on all 15 charges.

The decision came after three hours of deliberation. Charges include two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Edward Erikson, 48, of Ann Arbor, and Michael Salhaney, 57, of Bloomfield Hills.

Last July, investigators say Benn was driving under the influence when she hit five bicyclists participating in a "Make-A-Wish" charity bike ride. Two of them died and three others were hurt.

Benn pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In previous court proceedings, an Ionia County sheriff's detective testified Benn seemed confused, disoriented and had no comprehension of what was going on around her at the time of the crash.

"She looked right at me, and she says, 'Wow, officer that almost looks real.' I was really taken aback by that. It was like she was on a different planet," said Det. Sergeant Phillip Hesche.

Benn was also charged with Operating While Visibly Impaired back in 2017 in the same county.

