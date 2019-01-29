GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A former student at Catholic Central High School in Grand Rapids has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old schoolmate last winter.

Kent County jurors on Tuesday found 18-year-old Cameron Cross guilty of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct involving the female student.

The victim, who has since left Catholic Central, said Cross groped her twice in a school elevator and once near a stairwell.

Kent County Assistant Prosecutor Elizabeth Bartlett told jurors that Cross would not take ‘no’ for an answer.

“A guy that she thought to be a friend all of a sudden changed and started treating her differently,’’ Bartlett said. “He tried kissing her, she’d push him away. She told him to stop; to leave her alone. But do you think he did? No. He kept going after her.’’

Defense attorney Mark Hunting said there was conflicting testimony about what happened in the elevator. The victim’s recollection of what happened was also inconsistent, Hunting said.

He told jurors the girl’s account of what happened in the stairwell incident also changed, including the exact location.

“She’s not even sure after a year where it took place,’’ Hunting said. “They have not proven their case beyond a reasonable doubt.’’

Cross was arrested in mid-March of 2018 outside Catholic Central, 319 Sheldon Ave. SE. His arrest came after two students told investigators that Cross became sexually aggressive in the school building.

School administrators contacted Grand Rapids police after being made aware of the allegations. Cross was initially charged with sexually assaulting two classmates, but charges in one case were dismissed.

The trial in Kent County Circuit Court got underway last week. Cross faces up to two years in prison when he returns for sentencing at a later date.

