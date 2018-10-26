GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A Kent County jury deliberated about 10 minutes before finding 27-year-old Cameron Wright guilty of a 2013 murder in Grand Rapids.
Wright was charged in the death of Andre Davis, who was shot in the head while sitting in a car on South Division Avenue near Franklin Street. Davis was not the intended target of the shooting, which stemmed from a dispute earlier that night at a local hall.
Davis' slaying was part of a Silent Observer billboard campaign in 2014. Davis was a former standout athlete at Grand Rapids Christian High School.
Wright faces mandatory life in prison when he returns for sentencing in late November.
He's also accused of killing a witness to the Andre Davis homicide. That deadly shooting happened in January. A trial date for that murder has not been set.
