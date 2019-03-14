GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A Kent County jury of eight men and four women took 90 minutes to deliberate the fate of the man accused in the shooting death of a Wyoming gas station clerk.

Willie Bryant, 34, was convicted Thursday afternoon for killing Shannon Rozanski-Shoen, 48, in May of 2018. Bryant now faces mandatory life in prison.

The shooting occurred during an armed robbery of a Wyoming Marathon Gas Station at the corner of 28th Street SW and Buchanan Avenue.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

