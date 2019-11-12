GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A federal jury in western Michigan has cleared a Republican state lawmaker of lying to federal authorities but was hung on two other charges against him.

The Detroit News reports jurors Tuesday found Rep. Larry Inman not guilty of lying to the FBI but could not reach a verdict on charges of attempted extortion and soliciting a bribe.

Inman, from Williamsburg in the Traverse City area, had been accused of urging union officials in 2018 to round up $30,000 in campaign contributions per legislator to protect a law setting higher wages on state-financed construction projects.

Colleagues in the Michigan Legislature asked earlier this year that he resign, but Inman declined.

