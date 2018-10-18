A federal jury says Ottawa County, and three of its corrections officers are not liable for the death of a jail inmate more than five years ago.

50-year old Scott Meirs hanged himself in an isolation cell back in August of 2013. Two years later, his wife filed a wrongful death lawsuit accused the officers of "deliberate indifference."

This week, eight jurors ruled that the officers were not responsible for the inmate's death.

