GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The man who killed his girlfriend then led police on a high profile chase into downtown Grand Rapids last September was sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday.

Adam Nolin was convicted of murdering Tia Randall, 27, at a mobile home park in Wyoming. Police found Randall, a mother of two, dead from a gunshot on Sept. 27, 2018. Nolin, 33, was quickly identified as a suspect.

Officers spotted Nolin's vehicle and he shot at police. Nolin then led law enforcement on chase on U.S.-131. He lost control of his vehicle in an area of the freeway in downtown Grand Rapids known as the S-curve.

Nolin was ultimately caught when he starting running with a gun in his hand, but was struck by a Grand Rapids police vehicle.

Nolin was found guilty of murdering Randall and shooting at police in June. He faced mandatory life in prison for his crimes.

At the sentencing, Randall's family was in court wearing shirts that read "Justice 4 Tia Prison 4 Life." They are glad justice was finally served. They were given the chance to face Nolin during victim impact statements.

"You not only took the life of a daughter, sister, cousin, friend, loyal employee and contributing member of society, but first and foremost the life of a loving mother," Randall's brother Derek said. "You have taken Tia's physical presence from this role, but she definitely lives on through her children."

"Life in prison is too good for you for taking her from us. Death would be an easy way out, but Michigan doesn't have capital punishment. We can only hope that someone treats/mistreats you the way you did Tia and her children," Derek Randall said.

