Justin House found guilty of 2nd degree murder in shooting death of teenager

House was found guilty of 2nd degree murder in shooting death of 13-year-old Jamarion McCuller.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man was found guilty on two counts in the shooting death of 13-year-old Jamarion McCuller.

Justin House was found guilty of 2nd degree murder and found guilty on a felony firearm charge.

Opening arguments in the case took place on Monday.

House claimed that he shot and killed Jamarion in self-defense, but the jury did not find that claim credible.

The shooting happened almost a year ago on 29th street near Woodland Mall.

On March 12, 2022, House found out that his father's car was stolen.

House armed himself with a pistol and tracked down the six suspects who had stolen the car.

When House found his father's car, the suspects got out and House allegedly chased them on foot. The prosecution argued that he fired at the suspects while they were running away.

Jamarion was killed by a single bullet that struck him in the back.

The state argued that House took matters into his own hands when he discovered that his father's car was stolen, instead of calling police. They also argued that he distanced himself after shooting before he eventually turned himself in about a month after he was charged in the killing.

House will be sentenced on April 13 at 1:30 p.m.

