Juvenile shot, injured in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 15-year-old boy was shot Sunday morning at approximately 5:09 a.m. on the 1100 block of Douglas Avenue in Kalamazoo. 

Upon arrival, officers found the boy suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The juvenile said he was walking on Alamo Avenue near Douglas Avenue when he was shot by an unknown subject in a car. 

Police do not believe this incident is related to a shooting that happened earlier Sunday morning at approximately 12:14 a.m. 

Currently, the shooting is under investigation by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

