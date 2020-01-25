KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 21-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested for armed robbery Friday night after he pointed a gun at a woman's head and demanded her phone and purse, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

The woman called the police to the apartment complex on Dillingham Lane where the incident took place, but the suspect took off. He was tracked and found by K-9 Nero, less than a half a mile away from the scene in a storage closet with the victim's purse and the handgun he used to threaten her with.

He was arrested by police for the charges of armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and resisting and obstructing a police officer. The 21-year-old also previously violated his parole terms for another crime.

The police are asking anyone with information about this crime to contact them at 269-488-8911, 269-337-8139 or 269-343-2100.

