KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo bank was robbed at gunpoint Thursday evening.

Two suspects entered the Chemical Bank on W. Main Street in Oshtemo Township at 4:57 p.m. Thursday and escaped in a car waiting for them.

It is unknown how much money was stolen.

Both suspects are described as black males, approximately 5 feet, 8 to 10 inches tall, with slender builds, wearing all black and ski masks. One suspect's ski mask had white on it.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them, Silent Observer or the FBI.

