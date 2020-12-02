KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Police in Kalamazoo are looking for a man who is suspected to have robbed a bank downtown near the Raddison Friday around 4:30 p.m.
He demanded money from a Chase Bank employee, but by the time officers arrived he left, according to police.
No weapon was displayed at the time of the robbery and it is unclear how much money was taken.
He is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 6 feet tall with an average build, with black hair and facial hair. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded coat, black shirt, a backward black baseball hat and several gold-colored chains around his neck.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-488- 8911.
