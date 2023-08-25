Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect in shooting

After arriving on scene officers determined that two suspects armed with firearms had shot multiple times at a group of individuals.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Friday afternoon the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office responded to a shots fired complaint at the intersection of East G Ave and Keyes Dr in Cooper Township.

After arriving on scene officers determined that two suspects armed with firearms had shot multiple times at a group of individuals.

The suspects then fled on foot.

Along with officers, a K9 unit from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and was able to locate one of the suspects.

The suspect was a juvenile and was taken to a juvenile home. The second suspect was identified but has not yet been found.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office said nobody was injured in the shooting, but an occupied home nearby was struck by a bullet.

Anyone that may have witnessed or has additional information about this incident, they are asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent observer.

