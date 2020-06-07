Arrest made in 2017 Kalamazoo County murder

The case was presented to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office and a charge of open murder was authorized.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect for a 2017 homicide.

Ronald French, 71, was reported missing and later found dead in Wakeshema Township. At the time he went missing, officials said French suffered from epilepsy and a heart condition.

The suspect was arrested Monday, July 6, about four years after French's body was found. The suspect is currently lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail.

