Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Deputy shoots, kills person at Shell gas station in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Deputy shot and killed a person Monday morning at a Shell gas station, according to Undersheriff James VanDyken.
The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. at the Shell located at 10305 Miller Drive in Galesburg.
Information surrounding the shooting is currently limited. What led up to the incident is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
