Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Deputy shoots, kills person at Shell gas station in Galesburg

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. at the Shell located at 10305 Miller Drive in Galesburg.

GALESBURG, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Deputy shot and killed a person Monday morning at a Shell gas station, according to Undersheriff James VanDyken.

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. at the Shell located at 10305 Miller Drive in Galesburg.

Information surrounding the shooting is currently limited. What led up to the incident is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.