Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety searches for armed man who robbed business

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is searching for an armed man who robbed a business on Sept. 25, Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 4:40 p.m. on the 1700 block of South Westnedge. The business it happened at remains unknown.

Police say the suspect is a black man standing at 6'0''. He was wearing a mask, dark blue hoodie and black pants.

When officers arrived, they were told by employees that a man was alone and approached the checkout lane. He presented a handgun and took an unknown amount of money from the business. He then fled on foot.

At this time, police have not caught the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KDPS at 337-8120 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

