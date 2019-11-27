KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Police Department arrested a 33-year-old woman Tuesday on a home invasion and animal cruelty complaint.

Police said that the suspect arrived at a house on the 400 block of Keyes Drive for an undetermined reason on Monday. She then "repeatedly kicked the family pet," police said, before entering the home and allegedly assaulting the victim.

The woman was lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail on Tuesday. The case is being forwarded to the prosecutor's office for review.

RELATED VIDEO:

Other stories from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.