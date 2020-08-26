Kalamazoo man tracked by police dog, arrested for 2 counts of felonious assault

After tracking the suspect for over 20 minutes, K9 Norman located the man, who was then arrested without further incident.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man was arrested for two counts of felonious domestic assault Wednesday morning after being tracked down by a police dog.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to East Vine Street at around 7:53 a.m. in reference to reports of a man assaulting a male and a female with a baseball bat and a large machete.

Officers arrived at the scene quickly and secured the area, but the suspect fled on foot just moments before their arrival, police say.

One of the responding units was Sgt. Kelly Pittelkow and her partner, K9 Norman. Norman was deployed and immediately began tracking the suspect through heavily wooded conditions, police say.

After tracking the suspect for over 20 minutes, Norman located the man, who was then arrested without further incident.

The suspect was identified as a 41-year-old man from Kalamazoo. He was arrested for two counts of felonious domestic assault. Police say he was also arrested on two outstanding warrants for domestic assault and theft of a motor vehicle.

The suspect is lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

