KALAMAZOO, Mich — The Kalamazoo Police are looking for a man who assaulted a woman on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The victim told police she was walking downtown when a man she didn't know attacked her.

She was in the area of East Michigan Avenue and Farmers Alley.

Someone saw the altercation and intervened, but the suspect got away. Another witness told the police he saw the suspect follow the victim before he attacked her.

These surveillance photos of the suspect have been released:

Man wanted for assault in Kalamazoo

Police ask anyone who recognizes him to contact them at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.