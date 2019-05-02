KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Those touched by the murderous rampage of Jason Dalton took turns telling the part-time Uber driver of the pain his Feb. 20, 2016 shooting spree caused before a judge sentenced him to mandatory life in prison.

“I see pain in your hatred. You spread it like a disease,’’ shooting survivor Tiana Carruthers told Dalton through tears on Tuesday.

“I feel my heart and soul have been ripped out and destroyed beyond repair,’’ said Laurie Smith, whose husband and son were killed by Dalton in a parking lot. “I hope you experience deep hurt and sorrow in your soul for what you have done.’’

Dalton did not address the court before Kalamazoo County Circuit Court Judge Alexander C. Lipsey sentenced him to mandatory life in prison on six counts of murder. The judge also sentenced Dalton to between 18-¾ and 40 years on two counts of attempted murder.

Dalton last month pleaded guilty to six counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder for the Feb. 20, 2016 rampage in and around Kalamazoo that garnered international headlines.

Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeffrey Getting told the court it’s been 1,080 days since Dalton “terrorized this entire community.’’

“I hope every morning you wake up seeing the faces of those you killed and injured,’’ Getting said.

Dalton’s departure to the state prison system will be a day of celebration for the community, Getting said.

“Today is the last day that Kalamazoo will suffer Jason Dalton,’’ Getting told the court. “And we will celebrate that you will never, ever be with us again.’’

Tuesday’s emotional sentencing hearing lasted more than 90 minutes. Before sending Dalton away, the judge quoted Bishop Desmond Tutu to articulate how the community picked itself up after Dalton’s deadly rampage.

“By your actions, Kalamazoo has been given an opportunity to show the world that goodness is stronger than evil, love is stronger than hate, light is stronger than darkness, that life is stronger than death,’’ the judge said.

Dalton’s trial in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court got underway last month with jury selection. Potential jurors were to be questioned Monday, Jan. 7, but that was put on hold when Dalton’s attorney indicated he decided to plead guilty.

Defense attorney Eusebio Solis said he and Dalton discussed the “pros and cons’’ of the guilty pleas, including the penalty of life in prison without possibility of parole.

Dalton, 48, opted to plead guilty because “he does not want to put his family through that or the victims' families through that,’’ Solis said at the time.

The shootings were carried out over several hours at three locations in Kalamazoo County. The first victim was 25-year-old Tiana Carruthers, who was shot in a Richland Township apartment complex parking lot shortly before 6 p.m. She survived.

About four hours later, Dalton went to the Seelye Kia car dealership in Kalamazoo, where he fatally shot 53-year-old Richard E. Smith, Jr. and Smith’s 17-year-old son, Tyler.

Dalton’s final stop was a Cracker Barrel restaurant off of Int. 94 in Texas Township. Four women were killed and a girl was wounded. The dead were Mary Lou Nye, 62, Mary Jo Nye, 60, Dorothy Brown, 74 and Barbara Hawthorne, 68.

Abigail Kopf, who was 14 at the time, was critically injured.

Investigators determined that Dalton was working as an Uber driver the day of the shootings. He picked up fares in between the shootings.

Dalton told police the Uber app controlled him like it was an artificial presence that would "literally take over'' his body, court documents revealed.

He told police when he logged onto the Uber site, "it started making me feel like a puppet,'' Dalton said in an interview with police.

A timeline of the Jason Dalton case:

