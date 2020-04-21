KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich — Between Saturday afternoon and early Monday morning, Kalamazoo Public Safety says it arrested a dozen people after receiving information about plans for retaliation following an April 11 homicide.

The department says it received information that a group from Benton Harbor had plans to travel to Kalamazoo over the weekend in an attempt to seek retribution. Kalamazoo police say they were able to identify key people on both sides of the dispute and then conduct targeted enforcement.

Investigators from the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team (KVET) and Crime Reduction Team (CRT) made the first arrest of a 29-year-old Kalamazoo resident on Saturday, April 18 at 4 p.m. at 3600 block of W. Michigan Ave. The person was arrested on charge of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of methamphetamines, possession of a stolen handgun and felony firearm related offenses.

A second arrest, of a 30-year-old Kalamazoo resident, occurred a short time later at 4400 Stadium Drive. This individual was arrested for the charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamines and felony firearm related offenses.

On Sunday, April 19, at 12:30 a.m., KVET investigators and officers from the Operations Division intercepted three vehicles in the 400 block of Drexel Ave. that had just arrived in Kalamazoo from Benton Harbor. One of the vehicles led police on pursuit that ended in the 1300 block of Princeton Ave. A total of nine subjects were arrested and the officers recovered four firearms.The suspects, all from Benton Harbor, ranging in age from 17-24 years old, were arrested and lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail on several charges including carrying concealed weapons, fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing arrest, and conspiracy to commit murder.

On Monday, April 20, at 3:30 a.m. officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 700 block of S. Howard Street. Officers recovered a loaded hand gun and spent casings in the parking lot. Later, officers located the suspect vehicle and were led on a pursuit through multiple jurisdictions before the suspect intentionally crashed into a police cruiser near the 200 block of Grandview Avenue and fled on foot. An officer and canine team tracked down the suspect, who was hiding under a car in the 200 block of W. Maple Street. The 17-year-old Kalamazoo resident was arrested and lodged at the county jail on the charges or fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing arrest and felonious assault.

Kalamazoo Public Safety encourages anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911, Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or report online at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.