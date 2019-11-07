KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Police in Kalamazoo arrested the man who allegedly shot another man, sending him to the hospital

Around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 11 a 19-year-old man showed up at the Kalamazoo Public Safety Station on Bryant Street with a gunshot wound to the upper shoulder and neck area.

Firefighters at the station quickly aided the victim and with the victim's help, guided officers to where the shooting occurred.

Officers went to the location, a house on Lane Boulevard, and locked down the house but the suspect was not there. Officers found the suspect's vehicle at a home on W. North Street. The suspect, a 22-year-old Kalamazoo man, was located in the yard and taken into custody.

The victim was transported to Bronson Hospital where he is listed in stable condition. The Kalamazoo Public Safety Detective Bureau is investigating the shooting, while the Kalamazoo Forensic Crime Lab is processing both scenes.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

