Paw Paw man tries to run from cops after car chase ends in crash

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Paw Paw man is in custody after crashing his vehicle during a police chase and trying to run from authorities.

According to a press release from the Kalamazoo Township Police Department, it happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday, as police responded to reports of shots fired in the 3200 block of Butternut Lane.

When officers arrived on the scene, they observed a gray Jeep leaving the area which was later identified as possibly being involved in the shooting. Officers initiated a traffic stop, but the Jeep fled at a high rate of speed, police said in the press release.

The Jeep then collided with another vehicle at the intersection of West Michigan Avenue and North Park Street. After the crash, the driver, a 40-year-old Paw Paw resident and three passengers got out of the Jeep and ran from the area.

The driver and two of the passengers -- a 30-year-old male and 30-year-old female both from Kalamazoo -- were apprehended Sunday night. Police said the third passenger has yet to be identified or apprehended.

Everyone involved in the traffic crash was taken to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jeep and the male passenger were both lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail on charges and outstanding warrants.

The case is now being forwarded to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutors Office for review.

Anyone with information is asked to contact silent observer at 269-343-2100 or the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department at 269-488-8911.

