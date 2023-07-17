Kalamazoo Police: Infant taken from mother in domestic incident found unharmed

The child was found quickly by officers from the Portage Department of Public Safety.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Police say Sunday they responded to a domestic violence call in the 3000 block of S. Burdick Street. The victim told police she was assaulted by the suspect, a 22-year-old man from Kalamazoo.

She also told police that the suspect had taken her 3-month-old child. Officers sent out the information to other nearby agencies.

The child was found quickly by officers from the Portage Department of Public Safety. They say they found and stopped the suspect as well as the child, who was found safe.

The suspect was arrested on multiple charges and lodged at Kalamazoo County Jail.

The incident remains an open and active investigation, anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 269-337-8139 to speak with a Detective, or to provide information anonymously use Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

