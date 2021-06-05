Kalamazoo police investigating attempted murder

Police say an 18-year-old Kalamazoo man was shot several times Friday night and is now in stable condition.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An 18-year-old Kalamazoo man was shot multiple times around 11:30 p.m. Friday while visiting a house in the 2200 block of Gull Road.

Police say the man was transported to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

The Kalamazoo Police Department is still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Township’s Criminal Investigation Unit at 269-381-0391 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.