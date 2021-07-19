Kalamazoo Police need help identifying suspect in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian

The driver promptly fled the scene after hitting a 39-year-old Kalamazoo woman. Kalamazoo Police need the public's help to identify the suspect.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A person was injured in a hit-and-run Friday, according to the Kalamazoo Dept. of Public Safety. Officers received a video of the incident, which they are using to help identify the suspect vehicle.

At 11:08 p.m., the car was driving down W. North Street and Elm Street. The vehicle failed to stop at the intersection, striking a 39-year-old Kalamazoo woman. The driver promptly fled the scene.

The woman was transported to Bronson Methodist Hospital and is currently stable.

There were no witnesses to the incident, but officers found evidence of vehicle parts on scene. Kalamazoo Police are looking for any information on the suspect or suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Kalamazoo Dept. of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division at 269-337-8139, or Silent Observer at 343-2100 or visit their website here.

