Kalamazoo Public Safety officers respond to multiple structure fires

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) responded to a structure fire Tuesday night at approximately 11:20 p.m.

The fire was located at the 900 block of W North Street. When officers arrived, they found three structures actively burning; one structure was completely engulfed in flames.

KDPS said that within minutes of arrival the fire had extended to an adjacent structure in the 700 block of Staples.

KDPS was assisted by Kalamazoo Township and Oshtemo Township Fire Departments.

Once the flames were extinguished, heavy damage was revealed for all four structures. The structures involved were all found to be vacant, and no injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal. Anyone with information regarding the fire is encouraged to call the KDPS at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

