Kalamazoo Public Safety still searching for stabbing suspect

The 71-year-old victim was stabbed multiple times and was transported to Borgess Hospital where he remains in stable condition.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Thursday, Nov. 5 at around 4:45 p.m., the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 900 block of Charlotte Avenue and found a 71-year-old victim who had been robbed and stabbed.

The victim was approached by the suspect who demanded his wallet. When the victim told the suspect that he didn’t have a wallet the suspect threw him onto the ground and started searching him. Shortly after this, police say, he stabbed the victim multiple times and then left the area on foot.

The victim was transported to Borgess Hospital where he was treated for multiple lacerations. The victim remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a black male, medium to dark complexion, approximately 6’02”, 200 pounds, light colored eyes, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray cloth COVID-19 mask, and a gray winter cap.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8139 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.