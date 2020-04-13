COMSTOCK, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office arrested one person Sunday evening in a stabbing incident.

Police said they responded to an injury accident on westbound I-94 near the 81 mile marker in Comstock Township around 4 p.m. As deputies were heading to the scene, dispatchers told them a suspect had stabbed at least one person and was attempting to steal a semi truck.

Sheriff's deputies were assisted by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, Michigan State Police and the Michigan DNR.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for treatment of self-inflicted injuries.

The victim was transported to a different hospital for treatment.

This case is still being investigated.

