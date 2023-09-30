Kalamazoo Sheriff's Office investigating shooting at gas station

Deputies say it happened at a Speedway Gas Station on Drake Rd.

OSHTEMO, Mich — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at the Speedway Gas Station at 1250 S. Drake Rd. It happened around 10:20 p.m. Friday.

Deputies say a 20-year-old woman was brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No suspects have been arrested.

If you have information, contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office at (269) 383-8821.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.