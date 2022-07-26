2 shot, injured on Kalamazoo's northwest side

Both victims were treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and are listed in stable condition.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two people who suffered gunshot wounds arrived at a hospital in Kalamazoo Monday night, prompting an investigation by Kalamazoo Public Safety.

The incident happened in the 800 block of Woodbury Avenue on the city’s northwest side. The victims were a 24-year-old and a 44-year-old. Both were treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and are listed in stable condition.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

