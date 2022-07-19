Man arrested after firing at passing vehicles in Kalamazoo

The 47-year-old Kalamazoo man is being lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail on felony charges.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man was arrested around 2 a.m. Tuesday after shooting at passing vehicles.

Officials with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office say the incident started around 8:40 p.m. Monday in the area of E MN Street and S 39th Street in Charleston Township.

The man had allegedly been shooting at passing vehicles. It is unclear if any vehicles were struck by gunfire or if any injuries were reported.

The 47-year-old suspect was taken into custody without incident by Kalamazoo police, a SWAT team and a drone team.

He is being lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail on several felony charges.

