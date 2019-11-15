KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 22-year-old Kalamazoo man was charged for the Tuesday shooting death of a teen.

Gabreon Wells-Lindsey is accused of shooting and killing Alexander Johnson, 19, early Wednesday morning after a fight broke out between them at Hidden Hills Apartments. Police say the two knew each other. Johnson died at the hospital.

Wells-Lindsey was arraigned on the charges of open murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm.

The Kalamazoo Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting, and they ask that anyone with information contact them via phone at 269-337-8994, Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or online at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

They also send their condolences to Johnson's friends and family.

