KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan State Police arrested a 41-year-old man in Kalamazoo Monday after they executed a search warrant at his home for a stolen snowmobile complaint. They also found "several long guns and ammunition", according to police.

The owner of the snowmobile told police it was stolen. Police followed its tracks and found it three miles away at the suspect's home.

Police said the man is a convicted felon meaning he cannot possess firearms and ammunition.

The suspect was arrested and charged with the theft of a snowmobile, possession of stolen property, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and possession of a short-barreled shotgun.

