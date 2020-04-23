KALAMAZOO TWP, Mich. — The Township of Kalamazoo Police say the death of a Kalamazoo man is being considered suspicious.

Officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of N. Pitcher St. around 4 p.m. Thursday on a report of an unresponsive person. The responding officers found a 44-year-old man who was declared dead on scene. His cause of death is not yet known.

The department is continuing its investigation but is considering the man's death suspicious.

The Township of Kalamazoo Police Department is asking anyone with information to please contact their detective bureau at (269) 381-0391 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

