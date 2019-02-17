KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 49-year-old Kalamazoo woman was arrested Sunday morning after police said she broke multiple windows at several downtown Kalamazoo businesses.

Around 5 a.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to two cases where windows had smashed, causing thousands of dollars of damage.

Officers investigated both locations and developed a suspect description.

Within a few hours, police received another call about someone actively breaking windows at a building on Drake Road. Officers found the suspect on a road nearby and attempted to arrest her. She resisted arrest and was taken into custody after a short struggle.

After the woman was lodged in jail, officers responded to another complaint at a downtown medical facility.

Police said it was the same suspect in all three incidents.

The woman was arrested on felony charges of malicious destruction of property and resisting arrest.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

