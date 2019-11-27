PARCHMENT, Mich. — A 33-year-old woman from Kalamazoo on Monday broke into someone's home and assaulted them and their dog, according to the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department.

Police said Sara Stafford "repeatedly kicked" the pet before she broke into the home on Keyes Drive and allegedly assaulted the homeowner.

Stafford was arrested on Wednesday and arraigned on the charges of first-degree home invasion, aggravated assault and animal cruelty.

If she's found guilty by the Kalamazoo County Prosecuting Attorney's office, she could spend up to 20 years in jail for home invasion and up to one year for aggravated assault.

Police didn't give the conditions of the victim or the pet.

