Man arrested for drunk driving while wearing a Bud Light can costume

The incident took place sometime last week on a stretch of I-35 in Franklin County, Kansas.
Credit: Franklin County, KS - Sheriff's Office

OTTAWA, Kan. — In a scene that looks like a bad comedy, a sheriff's deputy in Kansas is seen giving a sobriety test to a driver wearing a Bud Light can costume.

The incident took place sometime last week on a stretch of I-35 in Franklin County, Kansas.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office posted a still on Facebook from the dashcam of the deputy who pulled over the driver.

The sheriff's office says that they were notified of a possibly intoxicated driver traveling northbound on the highway.

When deputies located the vehicle and pulled over the suspect, they were surprised to find him wearing a large Bud Light can costume.

The suspect was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and was taken to the county jail.

