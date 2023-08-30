MSP investigating after Kalamazoo officer hits 17-year-old shooting suspect with police cruiser

Police say they were chasing the 17-year-old suspect after seeing him shoot another 17-year-old early Wednesday morning

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police say a 17-year-old suspect will be okay after an officer hit him with his cruiser during a chase early Wednesday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says it started in the 500 block of North Church Street just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The department claims officers saw the 17-year-old boy shoot another 17-year-old. The suspect then ran, which initiated the chase.

KDPS says during the pursuit, one officer fired a single shot at the suspect before another officer hit the suspect with his police car.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be released. The original shooting victim is in the hospital in critical condition.

Michigan State Police is now investigating the incident between the officers and the shooting suspect.

The officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

