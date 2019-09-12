WEST OLIVE, Mich. — A call for help placed by the 25-year-old man charged with killing his father is now being investigated.

The Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority said Monday that Kenneth Boone, made a 911 call an hour before he called again to say he'd harmed his father. That call went unanswered.

On Dec. 1, Boone called 911 at 6:15 a.m. asking for police services. The call was not communicated to deputies, dispatch said. At 7:24 a.m., he called again and told authorities he had hurt his father, James Boone, at a home in Spring Lake Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to the second call and discovered James Boone, 64, dead inside the home. Police found Kenneth Boone walking down a road in the neighborhood. When police arrested him, they found a blunt force object in his possession and he was "covered in blood," according to the probable cause transcript.

Kenneth Boone has been charged with murder and he was denied bond.

Ottawa County dispatch said the first 911 call was created in their computer aided dispatch system, but it was not relayed to deputies in the field. The call is being investigated "to determine if proper call handling and dispatching protocols were followed."

The next court hearing for the Kenneth Boone is a probable cause conference scheduled for Dec. 17.

The Grand Haven Tribune contributed to this reporting.

